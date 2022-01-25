Wanfa My Fish Chips giveaway

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 25): In conjunction with the Chinese New Year, Kinetic Food Trading Sdn Bhd is giving away a total of 2,000 sample packets of Wanfa My Fish Chips at 16 supermarket and hypermarket outlets in the state capital from January 22 to 31.

The God of Fortune will distribute the 12 grams fish snack samples to the public for free at two selected outlets each day from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and from 8.15pm to 9.15pm.

The samples will be given away at Everise, Bataras Suria, Bataras Bundusan, CCK City Mall, CKS Menggatal, Bataras Kolombong, Servay Putatan, QQ Storage, Boulevard, Servay Penampang, Servay Likas, Bataras ITCC, CKS 88 Mall, Servay Centre Point and Bataras Gaya Street.

On January 31, the giveaway promotion will be held at CKS 88 Market from 12pm to 1pm and Servay Penampang from 2pm to 3pm.