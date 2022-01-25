Warning not to eat, sell shellfish from Sg Yayasan Sabah



KOTA KINABALU (Jan 25): The Sabah Fisheries Department warned the people against selling or consuming shellfish as Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP) toxins reached dangerous levels in the Sungai Yayasan Sabah waters.

“High levels of PSP toxins have been detected in the waters of Sungai Yayasan Sabah,” said a letter from the department to the district fisheries authority on Jan 25.

“In this regard, you’re advised to issue warning letter to district officers, village heads and any relevant parties to prohibit from selling and consuming any types of shellfish,” it said.

The district fisheries authority was also requested to send shellfish samples from the said area until the toxins level is at a safe level.