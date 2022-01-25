With SDMC’s revised SOPs, association’s lion dance bookings jump overnight

SIBU (Jan 25): Bookings for the Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA) doubled after the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revised its standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday to allow lion dances to be performed during Chinese New Year.

SMAA chief coach Gilbert Wong said demand is so high that the time and date for performances have had to be rescheduled in order to accommodate everyone.

“The increased demand shows that our clients have been eagerly waiting to welcome us back during the Chinese New Year celebration,” he said.

Under the revised SOPs, lion dances are now allowed on the first to fourth day of Chinese New Year (Feb 1-4) from 6am to 6pm and also on Chap Goh Mei (Feb 15) from 6am to 10pm.

However, the number of troupe members involved in each performance must not exceed 12, with only two lions performing at one time.

Wong said the limit is not an issue as they could divide members into two teams.

“We do not view that as a problem since we need to adhere strictly to the SOPs for the lion dance performance,” he said.

Wong said troupe members have been putting in extra work nightly at their main gym at Jalan Lanang to polish their skills.

He also thanked SDMC for revising the SOPs.