Association welcomes decision to allow lion dance performances this CNY

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance and Wushu Association welcomes the decision by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to reverse the ban on lion dance performance in this upcoming Chinese New Year festival.

The association’s advisor Chester Lim said they were grateful for the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by SDMC after taking into account the feedback from various stakeholders on the restrictions for the upcoming festival.

“Firstly, in my capacity as advisor of Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance and Wushu Association that has submitted appeal letter to SDMC to relax earlier prohibition on Chinese New Year lion dance activities, we appreciate the understanding shown by the decision to graciously accept our appeal in good faith,” said Lim to The Borneo Post.

Lim, who is president of Chinese Martial Art Association, said his association and other member associations and clubs under Sarawak Dragon-Lion Dance and Wushu Association in Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Betong, Mukah, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri divisions will adhere to the newly released SOPs.

The president pointed out that all their lion dance troupe members had taken their Covid-19 booster vaccination shots, after no lion dance activities were allowed for the past two years until Oct 2021.

“By now, all of us have adjusted to new norm of living with the virus by being mindful of cleanliness, good hygiene, social distancing. Life has to go on and we are glad to have lion dance activities rebooted at the start of Chinese New Year 2022,” said Lim.

In a newly released SOP, lion dance activities have been allowed from the first to the fourth day of Chinese New Year festival from 6am to 6pm, as well as on Chap Goh Mei from 6am to 10pm.

The committee said all lion dance troupe members must have already received their Covid-19 booster shots.

The troupe size is limited to 12 people and only a maximum of two ‘lions’ are allowed to perform at any given time at the location, it added.

Lion dance performance is only allowed outside of a premises, houses of worship or residence. A form detailing the schedule of lion dance performances must be submitted to the divisional disaster management committee by each lion dance association or club.