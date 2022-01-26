Chicken eggs roll into Miri again after a week of supply shortage

MIRI (Jan 26): The shortage of chicken eggs here may have been unscrambled for now with the arrival of 144,000 eggs today.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee confirmed that the supply had arrived, adding that he was informed that another 155,000 eggs will be delivered by tomorrow evening.

“I’ve received many complaints from the consumers on the shortage of chicken eggs supply in Miri since last week,” he told reporters after a meeting with the Miri Veterinary Department here.

The Senadin Assemblyman wanted the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to closely monitor the chicken egg supply to ensure that there will be adequate supply for local consumption.

He explained that most of the city’s eggs came from the southern region of the state as the local production was insufficient to meet demand.

“The high demand for eggs for the coming Chinese New Year celebration also contributed to the recent shortage of eggs here,” he said.

On January 22, KPDNHEP Miri said the reduction in chicken egg production was partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the connected Movement Control Order.