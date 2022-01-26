Coastal Contracts to record radical earnings transformation moving into 2QFY22

KUCHING (January 26): Coastal Contracts Bhd (Coastal Contracts) is expected to record a radical earnings transformation moving into the second quarter of financial year 2022 (2QFY22).

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) expects a radical earnings transformation with the joint venture (JV) contributions of the EPCOM for the two gas sweetening plants in Mexico.

“Assuming a pre-tax margin of 15 per cent on the construction cost of RM1 billion for EMC Papan and RM100 million for the Perdiz facility, we estimate that JV contribution could more than double FY21 earnings, which translate to compelling prospective single-digit PE valuations,” the research firm said.

“Over the longer term, prospects are poised to improve even more as we understand that the group is also eyeing other ventures in the chartering business such as mid-range floating storage offloading (FSO), floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and mobile offshore production units (MOPU) given that Coastal has already established a strong global marketing network.”

AmInvestment Bank also highlighted that the group is looking to market its sole liftboat in its fleet, currently operating off Saudi Arabia, to service the expanding offshore services sector that includes the oil and gas industry as well as renewable energy market such as windfarm projects globally.

The research firm estimated that the group’s net outstanding order book could reach a robust RM2.9 billion, mostly from Coastal Contracts’ effective stake in the Mexican projects, translating to a comfortable 18-fold FY21 revenue.

“Looking forward, we believe that the group’s earnings trajectory has reached an inflection point with the commencement of the Mexican joint-ventures, which offers multiple prospects of similar, if not, larger value projects in the country.”

AmInvestment Bank noted that including short-term investments, Coastal Contracts has a healthy balance sheet with substantive net cash reserves of RM217 million as at September 30, 2021.

“While the group is unlikely to raise equity to fund existing projects, we understand that Coastal Contracts will tap onto external borrowings for its Mexican jobs.”

However, the research firm did not discount private placement exercises in future for working capital requirements if the group secures even larger EPCOM contracts in Mexico given that the government aims to ramp up production at Ixachi to become the largest onshore production field in the country.