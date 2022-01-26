CovidNow: 47.5 pct of adult population given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): A total of 11,119,363 individuals or 47.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-198 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 25,702,311 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 26,062,066 individuals or 99.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,783,457 individuals or 88.4 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,865,416 individuals or 91.0 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On daily statistics, a total of 213,226 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 2,169 as first dose, 2,680 second dose and 208,377 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 62,679,781.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through a posting on his official Facebook, stated that the infection rate of Covid-19 or Ro/Rt nationwide as of yesterday was 1.09.

Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest Rt value of 1.13 followed by Johor (1.10), Kedah (1.09) and Kuala Lumpur (1.07).

The Rt value for Selangor was 1.05, Penang and Melaka (1.03), Sabah (1.01) and Kelantan (1.0). – Bernama