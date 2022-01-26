Cuepacs thanks state govt for making effort to help civil servants own a house

SIBU (Jan 26): Sarawak Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has expressed gratitude to the state government for making an effort to address the issue of home ownership among civil servants in the state.

Its chairman Omar Bahrain Unin described this as the first positive step towards helping civil servants, especially those in the B40 and M40 groups, to own a house.

“We would like to thank the Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) government under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who has worked to help realise the issue of home ownership among civil servants,” he said in a media statement.

Omar noted that the GPS government had invited Cuepacs through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development to discuss the issue of home ownership among civil servants recently.

In the discussion, he said Cuepacs submitted a home ownership proposal, especially for the civil servants in the B40 and M40 groups who have yet to own a house.

He said the discussion was considered positive and Cuepacs urged the civil servants to cooperate with the government by providing data as well as statistics to assist the state government in its home ownership efforts.

“This is also one of the roles played by Cuepacs to help its members, especially those serving in Sarawak, to own a house.”