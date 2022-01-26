Flash flood washes away paddy harvest of farmers in Buduk Nur

LAWAS (January 26): Heavy rain since Monday evening has caused a flash flood in Buduk Bur in the Ba’Kelalan highlands that resulted in the destruction of several paddy fields.

The affected farmers now hope the relevant government agencies will assist them.

Farmer Don Jourdan, 31, said he was caught off guard when the water from a nearby river overflowed into his paddy field on Monday night.

“I thought the rain will stop but was later shocked when the water level increased very fast and I could not do anything to move several gunny sacks containing newly harvested paddy to safety,” said Don, who started planting paddy six years ago.

He added that his paddy plots are located very close to the river, hence whenever it rains heavily for hours, the water from the river will overflow into his plot.

According to Don, farmers in Buduk Nur were in the middle of harvesting their paddy when the flash flood happened. Hence, many paddy that are already matured were destroyed including his.

“It is every farmer’s nightmare whenever their paddy plots are flooded because all their hard work is lost in the end,” said Don, adding he has been counting his losses due to the flash flood.

He believed that the size of paddy plots affected were about two football fields.

Another farmer Lipang Buas, 65 whose paddy plots situated next to Don’s plot said she was saddened by the flash flood but accepted it as something unexpected.

“My paddy plots are the ones located very close to the river, so obviously mine are the ones most affected.

“We are in the middle of harvesting, so most of our newly harvested paddy was left in the field,” she said.