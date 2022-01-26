Former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Mohamad Jemuri Serjan passes away at 92

KUCHING (Jan 26): Former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Jemuri Serjan passed away at Normah Medical Specialist Centre here around 8.30am today.

He was 92.

Nominated by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Mohamad Jemuri held the post from June 24, 1994 until Sept 9, 1994.

He was also the fifth Chief Justice of Borneo from March 11, 1991 to June 23, 1991.

Mohamad Jemuri was born on Sept 10, 1929 here.

According to a close family member, Jemuri was never married.

Having four siblings, he was the son of Serjan Wakijan and Jede Othman.

He received his early education at government school Madrasah Melayu here and secondary school education at St Joseph’s School.

He completed his Cambridge School Certificate in 1950.

Being the recipient of a one year-local scholarship from the Education Department, he was one of the four Malay students who sat for the examination in Sarawak then.

He then served as a teacher at the Madrasah Melayu until 1955.

His first encounter with law and legal work was when he served in the Sarawak Administrative service.

He later became a stipendiary Magistrate on June 1, 1965 before being appointed as Assistant Attorney-General on Nov 8, 1966.

Mohamad Jemuri was appointed State Attorney-General in 1973 and held the post until his retirement in 1984.

He was however re-engaged on contract basis until Dec 31, 1989, at which time he was appointed a Supreme Court Judge.

He was appointed the Chief Justice of Borneo on March 11 1991 and retired from that post on Sept 9, 1994.

The late Mohamad Jemuri will be laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery in Gita, this afternoon.