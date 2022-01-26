Higher allowance for SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games silver, bronze medalists, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games silver and bronze medallists can rejoice as their allowances have been increased with immediate effect.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the silver medallists will have their allowances raised from RM800 to RM1,500 a month while that for the bronze medallists will be increased from RM800 to RM1,000 per month.

He explained that allowances had to be increased to ensure the continuity of the training plans and welfare of the athletes.

“For athletes who do not meet the selection criteria to be included in the full-time training programme, I have asked the NSC (National Sports Council) to provide assistance each time they attend training in phases.

“The assistance, in the form of accommodation, training facilities, food and drinks and support services, must continue to be offered according to the planning proposed by each national sports association,” he said when speaking to coaches and athletes here today.

Meanwhile, he said the contracts being offered now also focused on the preparation for specific Games, with the training allowance centred on the achievements of an athlete in the Games they took part in.

Ahmad Faizal also urged the athletes to remain focused on achieving excellence for Malaysia although they will have their hands full this year, with three major multi-sports Games set to be held, namely the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May; Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom in July; and Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

“What I ask most from you now is to always ensure you are in the best shape fitness-wise, (and) always ready from every aspect no matter what challenges await you,” he said.

Meanwhile, NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said that 45 able-bodied and 12 para athletes would enjoy the increase in training allowances for SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games silver and bronze medallists.

He said a total of RM322,800 had been allocated for the increase in training allowances for these athletes, and that, as such, raising the cost of the overall training allowance from RM8.94 milion to RM9.26 million. – Bernama