Johor Bersatu ex-chief Mazlan Bujang quits party, expected to rejoin Umno

JOHOR BARU (Jan 26): Former Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Mazlan Bujang said he has left the party, and sources claim he will rejoin Umno tomorrow.

It is learnt that the outspoken incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and former Tebrau Bersatu division quit due to growing disagreement with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The rocky relationship between Mazlan and Muhyiddin started to deteriorate further late last year.

“He (Mazlan) was apparently sidelined from party events on several occasions and his contributions were ignored by Johor Bersatu’s leadership loyal to Muhyiddin.

“The series of events led Mazlan to be vocal against the party’s leadership and his relationship with Bersatu worsened from there,” said a source who was familiar with the matter, when contacted by Malay Mail tonight.

Another source confirmed Mazlan will officially rejoin Umno tomorrow afternoon with four more former Tebrau Bersatu members.

“Mazlan’s departure from Bersatu will possibly pave the way for two other incumbent Bersatu assemblymen from east Johor to rejoin Umno as well,” said the source on condition of anonymity.

The same source said if the two assemblymen quit Bersatu, the party will have an uphill task preparing for the coming Johor state election.

“We wait and see at the event tomorrow,” said the source.

When contacted, Mazlan confirmed his departure from Bersatu but did not elaborate.

“Do come to the announcement tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Mazlan, who was an active state exco, had been instrumental in promoting the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) agenda and was a known ally of former Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

However, he chose to remain with Bersatu and shortly also helmed the party’s state chapter after the ousting of the PH government during the Sheraton Move in February 2020.

Mazlan was then part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) state administration that was led by Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He maintained his duties as the state’s appointed education, information, heritage and culture portfolio exco despite an uneasy relationship with Muhyiddin who was then prime minister.

On January 20, Mazlan reportedly said he was ready to consider retiring from politics, in the event the Johor state election is held.

Following that, rumours emerged that he would leave Bersatu. – Malay Mail