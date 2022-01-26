Kit Siang: With up to 300 candidates in state polls, Johor voters must be clear on what they want

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang has today reminded Johor voters to be sure of what they wish for the state’ future, ahead of a state election which may see up to 300 candidates vying for seats.

In a statement today, the Iskandar Puteri MP pointed to several recently-formed political parties which may signify those trying to profit from the current political turmoil in the country.

“Malaysia is in the most chaotic and confused political state, and many think this is time for them to act and for soldiers of fortune to believe they have an opportunity to strike gold,” he said.

“Many political parties have been formed or expanded recently but how many of them are by people of intense beliefs and ideals, and who are prepared to put national and state vision above personal interests?

“Time will tell but I believe that ‘political frogs’ and ‘political poachers’ do not belong to those who are prepared to put national interest above self-interest and do not belong to those with intense beliefs and ideals and vision,” he said.

Lim had also pointed to recent state elections with their numerous candidates: 447 candidates for 73 seats in Sabah (a ratio of 6.1 candidates to one seat), in Melaka with 112 candidates for 29 seats (4:1), and Sarawak with 349 candidates for 82 seats (4.3:1).

Commenting on the loss of deposits in recent state elections with as many as 65.1 per cent of candidates in Sabah, Lim urged for the number of candidates to be cut down so voters can make a clearer decision.

“There is no purpose to be like political parties which fielded double-digit number of candidates but lose deposits on all their candidates or fielded over 70 candidates but over 90 per cent of its candidates lost their deposits,” he said.

Previously, Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong had urged the state’s voters to be the spark that would set off a national reset, as he called on them to support both state and federal reform by voting for Pakatan Harapan and its allies.

Four days ago, Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar gave his royal assent to the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly, paving the way for an early state election.

Caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad leads the state government with a razor-thin majority of 28 seats. BN holds 16 seats while Bersatu has 11 seats and PAS one.

The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition controls 27 seats in the Johor state assembly comprising DAP with 14, Parti Amanah Negara (six) and PKR (seven). – Malay Mail