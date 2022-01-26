MACC detains former manager of government-linked company

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): A former senior manager of a government-linked company was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly involved in a bribe case worth RM170,000.

The 51-year-old man was arrested by MACC officers in Sepanggar around 9.30am after giving his statement on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused allegedly accepted the bribe in the form of cash and renovation of his house which was estimated worth RM170,000 from a contractor.

The alleged bribe was in return for ‘smoother’ claims of payment for work done by the contractor.

MACC Sabah director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the suspect would be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission Act 2009.