Malaysia logs 16 more Covid-19 deaths, national toll now 31,918

Health workers in personal protective equipment bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Section 21, Shah Alam July 10, 2021. – Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): Sixteen more lives were claimed by Covid-19 in Malaysia yesterday, up from the previous day’s 10. Three were brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

By state, six were recorded in Selangor, followed by three in Sabah, two each in Johor, Perak and Kuala Lumpur, and one in Pahang.

This brings the national death toll to 31,918, according to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal.

Malaysia logged 4,066 new Covid-19 infections yesterday.

There are currently 45,699 active cases, including 131 in intensive care units (ICU), 65 of whom required respiratory assistance.

Meanwhile, 3,559 recoveries were reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia, since the start of the pandemic, now stands at 2,840,225.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced yesterday that 162 new Covid-19 cases detected from January 23 to 25 involved variants of concern (VOC). – Malay Mail

