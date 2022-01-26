Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases shoot up to 4,744

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): The Ministry of Health (MoH) said new Covid-19 cases hover around the 5,000-mark ceiling after logging 4,744 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The latest figure represents an increase of 678 cases from the 4,066 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,844,969.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed that only 30 or 0.6 per cent of cases reported today were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 that required hospitalisation.

“There are currently 129 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), of which 19 are suspected, probable or under investigation for Covid-19.

“Out of these 129, 72 need ventilators to help them breathe, including 48 who are confirmed as Covid-19 positive,” he said.

He added that 21 new clusters were also detected over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active clusters in the country to 259.

He said that Malaysia’s rate of infection currently stands at 1.09, with Negri Sembilan being the state with the highest infectivity rate, at 1.13. – Malay Mail