MoU to develop green hydrogen, ammonia project in Sarawak

KUCHING (January 26): Samsung Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia project with Lotte Chemical, POSCO and SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

The Sarawak H2biscus Green Hydrogen/Ammonia Project (H2biscus) will be located in Bintulu.

The signing ceremony, which was held in a virtual format, was attended by Samsung Engineering’s head of solution business division Park Cheonhong, ESG Management Head of Lotte Chemical head of ESG management Kim Yeon-seop, POSCO’s head of hydrogen business office Jo Joo-ik and SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Dato Husain.

The H2biscus project aims to convert hydropower and natural gas to green hydrogen/methanol and blue hydrogen and for the conversion of hydrogen to ammonia, with the focus of supplying hydrogen and ammonia to Korea and Sarawak.

Based on the results of the pre-feasibility study conducted in 2021, the project is expected to produce 7,000 tonnes a year of green hydrogen for Sarawak’s local use, 600,000 tonnes a year of blue ammonia, 630,000 tonnes a year of green ammonia and 460,000 tonnes a year of green methanol.

Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical, POSCO and SEDC Energy will be taking an active role in developing the entire cycle of the project including direct investment, construction, transportation and utilization.

The feasibility study is planned to be verified by this month through an in-depth technology, legal, financial, tax, and market analysis. After the Feasibility Study, Pre-FEED and FEED are completed, the EPC work will be implemented for the H2biscus Project.

SEDC Energy in a statement yesterday said: “H2biscus Project will play a pivotal role into this New Energy sector and the scope and magnitude of the project, will place Sarawak as a player in the global market as well.

“The partnerships with Samsung Engineering, POSCO and Lotte Chemical will make this a reality which we truly value and appreciate. We hope our economic relationship between Sarawak, Malaysia and the Korean government will continue to blossom and strengthen and be in synergy with the global net-zero carbon emissions goals.”

Sungan Choi, president and chief executive officer of Samsung Engineering, said: “The H2biscus Project brings the opportunity to produce a wide range of eco-friendly products, such as green hydrogen, green and blue ammonia, green methanol and CCU.

“The project will serve as an exemplary project of international standing for renewable energy trading and hydrogen transportation between Korea and Malaysia, establishing hydrogen-related standards for the two countries.”

Samsung Engineering is also currently executing the Sarawak Petchem methanol plant project in Bintulu, which is expected to produce 5,000 tonnes a day of methanol.

Samsung Engineering is channeling its efforts to be a “Beyond EPC Green Solution Provider,” providing green infrastructure and energy optimization services through process analysis based on digital optimization. By developing new hydrogen-related technologies and CCUS technology, we will aim to transform the energy industry.