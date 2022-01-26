My experience will be helpful to Warisan – Shafie

INANAM (Jan 26): Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has stressed that his party is not alien to the political scene in the Peninsula.

He believes that his vast experience as a key Barisan Nasional (BN) figure in the Peninsula will be of great use to Warisan.

“I have participated in 17 by-elections when I was in BN. I was also the liaison chairman for Umno Kedah for more than two years.

“We even managed to take over Kedah from PAS,” he told reporters when met during his Chinese New Year walkabout in Inanam town on Wednesday

In brushing off claims that Warisan is unfamiliar with what is happening in the Peninsula, Shafie reminded his doubters that he had worked in Johor, Kelantan, Penang and Kelantan before.

“It’s not alien to us. I know the methods that are required such as providing buses and identifying the district polling centres (PDMs).

“It’s not easy but we have to do it. We have the structure and I have friends there,” he said.

When asked about Pakatan Harapan’s openness to work with other opposition parties in the Johor snap election, Shafie did not give a straight answer.

“What is important to me is for Warisan to strengthen its own house first. We also want to provide another choice for the people of Malaysia,” he said, adding that Warisan has yet decide on how to ‘move forward’.

He pointed out that he had worked with a long list of party leaders such as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Lim Guan Eng and Lim Kit Siang in the past.

Commenting further on the Johor snap election, Shafie said Warisan will observe the situation before making any announcements.

He will also hold discussions with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on the matter.

Shafie revealed that he would be going to Johor next month to make an announcement.