New Kudat port plan still on – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): The Sabah government will continue with its plan to build a new port for Kudat to spur the local economy and boost Sabah’s income.

Deputy Chief Minister. Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin said that the plan will be continued after a long delay as Kudat is strategically located for the development.

“I have discussed with the Chief Minister on the matter and have decided to continue with the plan and hope the Federal government will agree and provide the funding to implement the project,” he said.

Speaking after the launch of the excellence services award ceremony of the Sabah Ports Authority at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Tuesday night, Bung who is also Sabah’s Works Minister said that he was optimistic the plan would spur local development as well as at neighboring places such as Kota Marudu, Matunggong and Pitas which still lack efficient infrastructure.

“If the plan is realised, I am optimistic that this area will be rapidly developed and at the same time, the Pan Borneo highway, when it is fully completed, will ease the communication system between Kudat and other cities/towns, especially Kota Kinabalu which will be the catalyst of growth for Kudat and her surrounding areas, ” he said.

He also said that the inclusive development plan would also include the setting up of a new city and the creation of a special trade zone that would help Sabah’s economy and develop the surrounding Kudat areas.