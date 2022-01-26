Pan Borneo Highway: Nyabau interchange opens to public

BINTULU (Jan 26): The longest 1.23 kilometres Pan Borneo Highway interchange in Sarawak – Nyabau interchange is now open to the public.

The Pan Borneo Highway Unit of Sarawak Public Works Department (PWD) in a statement yesterday said the flyover which was part of the works package 10 of the Pan Borneo Highway project was officially opened to motorists at 11.59pm last night.

The interchange would serve to ease traffic flow between Sibu and Miri.

The route opened is from the main route towards Miri (starts from the Bintulu to Miri traffic lights) and the main route to Sibu (from Bintulu to Sibu traffic lights).

“Nyabau interchange is one of the flyovers under the Nyabau section alignment which is one of the three section alignments under WPC10 apart from the Niah and Bakun section alignments,” it said.

Thus, motorists are advised to drive carefully and to adhere to the 60 kilometres per hour speed limit when using the flyover.

The public are also reminded against loitering or stopping, not engaging in vandalism, illegal racing, walking or jogging on the flyover for their own safety.

Road users are also advised to plan their trips in the areas involved with Pan Borneo Highway construction work.

For any complaints or enquiries on traffic flow, Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway Unit, can be contacted at 082-230879 or Norsharizal at 011-12605145.