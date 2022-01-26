Perdana Delight makes a comeback at Metrocity after 30 years

KUCHING (Jan 26): Family-owned seafood enterprise, Perdana Delite, is making a comeback at Metrocity after 30 years with a brand-new concept that will surely delight and satisfy the seafood cravings of families living in the Matang area.

It was one of the pioneers to adopt an air-conditioned fast food café back in the 1990s with branches in Rubber Road, Kota Sentosa and Jalan Song Thian Cheok.

Subsequently, it expanded to manufacturing, frozen food, and supplying seafood to local and foreign countries and even hypermarkets throughout Malaysia.

This time around, PD has rebranded itself as a mixture of a seafood restaurant and market that spans more than 3,000 sq ft capable of accommodating at least 45 people.

Peng Pak Group managing director (KL, Sabah and Kuching) Henry Kho said PD Seafood has a selection of raw, fresh, and cooked imported and local favourites that cannot be found anywhere, available for customers to indulge at their newly revived seafood enterprise.

“This time, we want to concentrate on providing the best quality and freshest seafood of local and imported origins without any restrictions to our old and new customers alike,” said Henry.

“King crabs, Japanese clams, mussels, red snappers and Boston lobsters are among the options that can be found fresh at Perdana Delite Fish Market, which is located next to the restaurant.”

He recommends first-time customers to try out their restaurant’s signature dishes like crispy tomato mee, fish and chips, claypot fish curry and sweet and sour fish.

He said due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19, seafood lovers were unable to go out and enjoy it to their heart’s content.

“In March, a bazaar will open to the public near the lot as it is part of the concept we have created. We desire to make PD an all-in-one ecosystem for seafood lovers,” he added.

Customers may choose and pay for their favourite seafood, have it cooked fresh by the restaurant, and wait for it to be served to them, making it suitable for families looking to enjoy together.

PD will also begin marketing a selection of their homemade seafood sambal paste ranging from prawns, squid, and even tom yam to local supermarkets.

Henry also said that they planned to expand the franchise within the year and also a three-storey premium flagship store along the way as part of their long-term four-year plan.

Currently, they are waiting for their halal certification to be processed, with a majority of their staff Muslims, to handle day-to-day operations and the kitchen.

PD Seafood Kitchen officially opened on Jan 1 whereas PD Seafood Market opened in March last year.

PD Metrocity is open from 11am to 10pm on Tuesday to Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 019-8861763.

Customers are allowed to walk in and the promotion of their latest deals is available in their Facebook page ‘Perdana Delite Seafood’.

PD managers Nigel Ha, Christopher Kho, and Jonathan Kho were among those present at the opening ceremony.