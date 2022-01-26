PM: Customs beat 2021 target with RM42b collection

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 26): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department collected RM42.5 billion in revenue last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said this figure surpassed the initial RM40 billion target the Finance Ministry set last March.

“It is my pleasure to announce here that revenue collection of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for the year 2021 reached RM42.5 billion, surpassing the RM40 billion target set by the Finance Ministry,” he said during his address at the International Customs Day launch ceremony. – Malay Mail

