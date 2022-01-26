Pork sellers in Miri can obtain live pigs from southern zone

MIRI (Jan 26): Pork sellers in Miri can breathe a sigh of relief now that they can obtain their supply of live pigs from the state’s southern zone to cater for high demand for fresh pork during this coming Chinese New Year celebration.

This was after the Sarawak Veterinary Department drew up standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure supply of live pigs for sellers here during the festival period.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the SOPs were drawn up following with an appeal letter from the pork sellers to the department on Jan 15 requesting special arrangement to transport live pigs from southern zone to Miri.

“The live pigs supply for the city would come from the certified pig farms in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions. Some 62 per cent of live pigs supply in Miri is from the southern zone.

“The suppliers stopped supplying the live pigs to Miri due to the recent African Swine Fever (ASF) virus which affected several pig farms in Sibu,” he told the media after chairing a meeting with Miri Veterinary Services Department on pork supply in Miri at the Resident’s Office here today.

The Senadin assemblyman informed that the suppliers wanted to supply frozen pork to Miri but the pork sellers here did not have the facility for such purpose.

He was indeed very pleased that the department had come up with the SOPs for movement of live pigs from southern zone to the city to ensure adequate supply of pork during Chinese New Year.

“The pork sellers here in general are very happy with the arrangement otherwise they will face shortage of fresh pork supply in Miri.

“As the SOPs for the live pigs’ supply movement are very clear to prevent the ASF virus, I hope those involved in the pork supply chain will adhere strictly to the SOP.”

Besides ensuring that the supply of live pigs come from licensed farms, he said other measures to be taken include requiring suppliers to have Veterinary Health Certificate (VHC) declaration, notify the divisional veterinary officer in two days before the pigs are transported, pig slaughtering must be done only at the council’s authorised abattoir, and all vehicles must be disinfected thoroughly after each transportation, among others.

Also present in the meeting were Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and Miri divisional veterinary officer Dr Sylmie Al-Harir.