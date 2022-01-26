RAM reaffirms Cahya Mata Sarawak’s ratings

KUCHING (January 26) : RAM Ratings has reaffirmed the AA3/stable rating of Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd’s (CMS) RM2 billion Islamic MTN Programme (2017/2037) as well as the group’s AA3/stable/P1 corporate credit ratings.

The reaffirmation reflects RAM’s expectation that CMS’s operating performance will gradually improve as it directly benefits from the pick-up in Sarawak’s construction activity.

Accordingly, the group’s financial profile, particularly its cashflow debt coverage, is anticipated to improve steadily in the immediate two years to stay commensurate with its ratings.

“In the past year, CMS made major changes to the composition of its board and revamped its senior management lineup. This follows allegations of and investigations into governance-related issues involving a key board member and senior management personnel,” it said in a note yesterday.

“While the probe into the board member found the allegations to be without basis, a special review on the financial management of past investments revealed governance gaps. These events raise concerns over the Group’s governance risks and potential negative investor and market perceptions.”

RAM recognises positive remedial measures taken by the board to strengthen the group’s internal controls and risk management. Datuk Sri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib, who helmed CMS from 1995 to 2008, now heads the heavily revamped key management team as group managing director.

The new management is focused on fortifying core businesses and steadying the Group as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The protracted pandemic and movement controls had greatly disrupted the progress and rollout of projects in the construction sector. As the sole cement manufacturer and key construction materials supplier in Sarawak, CMS was consequently severely impacted.

The ratings agency further said progressive improvement in CMS’ operational performance and earnings will hinge on the recovery of the construction sector and the state’s rollout of major projects.

Sarawak remains development focused, with the construction component of the GDP forecasted to rebound by 7.5 per cent in 2022.

The group enjoys a dominant market position in Sarawak’s cement industry, its considerable excess capacity adequate to support the state’s future cement requirements.

“This, coupled with an established state-wide distribution network, positions the group well to compete against potential new industry entrants.”

CMS derives some degree of earnings diversity from its three core segments, although these are largely related to the construction industry.

CMS’s heavy reliance on Sarawak’s economy moderates its ratings. It lacks geographical diversification and is exposed to the cyclical nature of its core businesses in the construction and property sectors.

The group also faces increasingly stiffer competition for contracts in construction and road maintenance. To this end, CMS has realigned and strengthened its collaboration with Sarawak Economic Development Corporation which is anticipated to yield more contracts.

The group’s commodities-based investments in Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy expose it to execution risk and commodity price volatility.

“The family of Sarawak’s governor holds a substantial stake in the group,” RAM added. “Following recent changes in the boardroom and senior management lineup, greater influence from the major shareholder could raise further governance or reputational issues which could work against efforts to secure contracts.

“This risk is alleviated to some extent by CMS’s entrenched market position and proven track record, the infusion of strong independent board members and the commitment to transparency and governance demonstrated by the new senior management team, including open disclosures in recent announcements.”