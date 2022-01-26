Sarawak greenlights RM76mln road linking Simalatong, Gedong town

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak has approved about RM76 million to construct a road connecting Simalatong in Ulu Gedong and Gedong town, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced.

The Gedong assemblyman said the road was part of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government’s effort to develop the western part of the state covering Gedong, Simunjan, Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Samarahan, Sebuyau and Lingga.

The construction of the road will also open up new agricultural activities there and in the surrounding areas, he said at an appreciation dinner here last night on his win in the constituency in the recent state election.

“This is part of the Gedong development plan that will be implemented over the next five years,” he said.

Abang Johari also pointed out that a laboratory had been set up to discuss and plot the direction of development for the western region of the state.

“It is quite big too, and it will involve large expenses, but I am confident it will bring an overflow of development to the western part of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari also said Gedong and Simunjan will be a strategic place on a new road built up to Sebuyau, adding that the government planned to build a road in Asajaya with a new administrative center developed after the Samarahan Bridge.

“Later you will see it (the road) yourself – it is a bit early for me to say it. I can hint that it starts from Serian, then to Gedong, enterering Simunjan and then to Asajaya, part of Sadong Jaya, exit to Sebuyau and into Lingga.

“Lingga also needs to be developed, especially the paddy cultivation areas in Banting which have already been identified. We will also improve the infrastructure in Lubok Punggur, as well as potential paddy cultivation areas in the state,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari thanked former Gedong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais for making way for him to contest in the seat and further develop the rural areas.

“I contested in Gedong with the support of the people led by Naroden and a big victory was achieved. Not only that, GPS won 76 of the 82 seats contested,” he said.

Also present were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong MP, and Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development Aidel Lariwoo.