Sarawak readies more ICU beds, ventilation points at SGH in case of Covid-19 spike

KUCHING (Jan 26): Ten more intensive care unit (ICU) beds and another 36 ventilation points will be set up at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in case of an increase in Covid-19 infections, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The state disaster management committee chairman said the new ICU beds in a hybrid facility were expected to be operational in February and the state government had allocated RM1.3 million for the installation of the ventilation points

Uggah, who is also a deputy chief minister, said the state government had also allocated about RM500,000 to restore gas pipes at one section of the hospital and another 40 beds will be made available once this is done.

“At the moment, although we can see that the everyday figure for new Covid-19 cases is very low compared to December, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario. We hope the number will remain at that level,” he said after a visit to the hospital today.

Due to the low number of new Covid-19 infections in the state daily, Uggah said field hospitals had been closed.

Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who accompanied Uggah on the visit, said he had been informed that SGH’s operation had returned to normal.

As the number of Covid-19 cases had drastically decreased, he said the number of ICU beds designated for coronavirus patients had also been reduced to free up beds for other medical procedures.

“At the height of the pandemic, there were more than 70 ICU beds for Covid-19 at the hospital but since there is only a handful of cases currently, there is no need to keep the beds idle and deprive others from using them,” said Dr Sim, who is also a deputy chief minister.

With a smaller number of ICU beds designated for Covid-19 patients, Dr Sim said it would reasonably result in a higher bed occupancy rate but there was no need for concern.

However, Dr Sim said the hospital will be flexible should there be a need for more Covid-19 beds in the future.

Meanwhile, on the Chinese New Year celebration next week, Uggah hoped the Chinese community will continue to exercise caution as the war against Covid-19 has not been won.

He said cases of Covid-19 could still be detected in Sarawak and he appealed to the celebrants to be self-disciplined and adhere to the standard operating procedures, such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

He also hoped those who have yet to receive their Covid-19 booster vaccine shots will do so as soon as possible as it has shown to be effective against the more contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant.