Sarawak records 13 new Covid-19 cases, one BID on Jan 5

All 13 new cases in the state today were in Categories 1-2 while the BID case was in Sri Aman on Jan 5. – Bernama file photo 

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawak recorded another day of double digit new Covid-19 cases with 13 reported today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic.

SDMC however reported one new Covid-19 fatality today involving a brought-in-dead (BID) case in Sri Aman.

It said the victim, a 64-year-old man, had died on Jan 5 before his body was brought to the Sri Aman Hospital where he was tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased had several commodities namely hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

As for the 13 new positive cases today, SDMC said eight were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and five in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

This brought the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 252,732 to date.

By district, Miri recorded the most number of new infections at six, followed by Sibu (3), Kuching (2), and one each in Limbang and Pusa.

Meanwhile, the state police have issued 10 compounds, all in Kuching, for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations.

Eight were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering attendance before entering a premise, and two for failing to wear face masks in public areas.

To date, the police have issued 13,039 SOP compounds in Sarawak.

