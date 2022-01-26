Self-employed Sibu man fined RM4,500 for slapping ex-wife’s friend

KUCHING (Jan 26): A self-employed man was fined RM4,500 by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for slapping his ex-wife’s acquaintance and damaging the signal light of his vehicle.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar also ordered the accused, Mohd Roy Haslam Mohd Farious, 37, to be jailed for eight months if he failed to pay the fine.

The accused who hails from Sibu pleaded guilty to two charges under different sections when they were read to him by a court interpreter.

According to the first charge read under Section 323 of the Penal Code, the accused was charged with intentionally injuring his ex-wife’s acquaintance by slapping him with a roll of documents.

The second charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code was read to him for damaging the victim’s car, to wit, damaging the vehicle’s left side signal light causing damages worth RM400.

They were committed at 11.15am on March 30, 2021 at the parking lots of the Syariah Court building, here.

The accused acted that way after accusing the victim of interfering in his divorce proceedings.

For the first charge, the magistrate fined the accused RM1,500 or in default three months’ jail and RM3,000-fine in default 5 months’ jail for the second charge.

The prosecuting officer was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the accused was not represented.