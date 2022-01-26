St Joseph International student scores 5 As in Cambridge exam

KUCHING (Jan 26): One A-level student at St Joseph’s International School scored 5As at the Cambridge Assessment of International Education examination taken last year.

The school said the student scored As in five subjects – Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Chinese.

“Eight students achieved excellent results (by) earning an A in four subjects,” the school said in a statement.

These students were part of 33 A-level students in the school who received their examination results on Jan 10.

About a week later, on Jan 18, the school said 91 International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) students (O-level) who studied in Year 11 last year received their results – where one student scored As in eight papers she sat, while three students achieved seven As and four students (six As).

“The school community celebrates the achievements of the students. These exams are part of the peak for the students, but they are only the first step in the student’s academic and professional life,” said Robert Teoh, the principal of St Joseph’s International School.

St Joseph’s International School is a member of St Joseph’s Family of Schools which includes St Joseph’s Private Primary and Secondary Schools.

This group of Catholic schools is a non-profit organisation that aims to provide high quality education. Each school is run by a different Catholic congregation and St Joseph’s International School is managed by the Marist Brothers.

The CEO of St Joseph’s Family of Schools, Christopher Chua, said the students’ results reflect the personal efforts of the students and that of the community.

“In education circles, 21st-century skills are frequently discussed,” stated Chua.

“The holistic aims of St Joseph’s International School embrace the skills needed for this century. Its innovative approach encourages communication, collaboration and communications that leads to student-centred teaching.”

St Joseph’s International School, which opened in 2017, encouraged students to use personal laptops when it initiated one of the first BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies in Malaysia. The far-thinking views of the school’s first principal, Brother Paul Hough’s, continue to be reflected in the school.