Three new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 26): Three new Covid-19 clusters were recorded on Sabah on Jan 26, including the seventh educational institution cluster.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the educational institution cluster, Kluster Jalan Teritipan in Kota Marudu, was among the main contributors of daily cases on Wednesday.

The two other clusters were in Beaufort namely Kluster Jalan Binunuk (workplace cluster) and Kluster Montenior (high-risk cluster).

“Kluster Jalan Teritipan reported 38 new cases out of 335 reported statewide on Jan 29.

“Kota Marudu also recorded the highest number of new cases in Sabah today with 64 cases.

“Apart from Kota Marudu, 10 other districts which recorded double-digit new cases were Penampang 41 cases (+25), Tuaran 40 cases (+7), Kota Kinabalu 40 cases (-21), Sandakan 34 cases (-34) and Ranau 22 kes (+15),” he added.

According to Masidi, the initial report of Health Department showed that there will be a possibillity that more clusters involving educational institutions (schools) will emerge.

The Health Department is currently conducting close contact screening among school hostel residents in six schools/educational institutions in Sabah.

The final results and conclusions will be known in the next one or two days.

Index case of Kluster Jalan Teritipan involving a form four student of SMK Tandek 2 who was confirmed positive through PCR screening on Jan 23.

Screening among close contacts found 37 more students of the secondary school infected and have been isolated for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kluster Jalan Binunuk involved a 34-year-old Risda Beaufort staff who was confirmed positive on Jan 22.

Screening of close contacts among colleagues and family members found that 13 more people had been infected. The infection is believed to have originated from meetings in the same facility.

The workplace and high-risk cluster of Kluster Montenior is detected in the Beaufort-Kuala Penyu district involving a 37-year-old female health worker who lived in Kuala Penyu.

The case index was confirmed positive on Jan 12 and subsequent screening among close contacts found that 24 people from first generation contacts, 17 people from second generation contacts and two people from third generation contacts were also infected.

They comprised of case index colleagues and family members of health staff. All positive patients were quarantined for treatment.

From the 334 new cases on Wednesday, 330 are under Category 1 and 2, three patients in Category 3 and one each in Category 4 and 5.