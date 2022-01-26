Tiger threat: Kelantan deputy MB says no need for Orang Asli to be relocated

KOTA BARU (Jan 26): There is no need to relocate the Orang Asli in Gua Musang who have been affected by the tiger threat since last December, said Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the state government was confident that the matter could be resolved with the various efforts and initiatives that are being undertaken by the Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

“These tigers are under Perhilitan, and we are trying to solve this problem. So far, we have not received information of tigers encroaching into Orang Asli villages.

“Going by experience, the Orang Asli do not like to move to other places and prefer to remain at their own village. So, we have advised them not to leave their homes unnecessarily,” he told reporters after attending the state executive council meeting at Kompleks Kota Darulnaim, here, today.

The media had previously reported that the festive celebration of the rice harvesting and river fishing by the Orang Asli community of the Temiar tribe in Kampung Sau, Pos Bihai here turned into a tragedy when a man was killed by a tiger on January 7.

Last Friday, residents at Pos Ber faced anxious moments when tigers were seen roaming in the area.

Meanwhile, asked about allegations by some parties that tigers are roaming in Orang Asli settlements due to illegal logging, Mohd Amar admitted that there was illegal logging in the Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK).

“Illegal logging exists … there are villagers who plant durian plantations, oil palm and maybe cut down forest reserves. Even until yesterday, we received information that the two tigers that are still roaming (in the area) have not been detected yet or encroached into the village,” he said. – Bernama