Two teachers stranded by flood told to report to nearby schools

MIRI (Jan 26): Two teachers and a member of the implementing group (AKP) of SK Sungai Tangap in Niah near here have been asked to report to nearby schools when they could not enter the school due to flood yesterday morning.

Head of Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department, Supt Law Poh Kiong, said the flood at SK Sungai Tapang, which has 44 pupils, seven teachers and two AKP members, was caused by heavy rain since Monday evening.

“The school reported that two teachers and a AKP member were stranded at the entrance of the school due to floods, and have been instructed to report to other schools nearby.

“The 44 pupils are meanwhile doing their normal lessons,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, the school’s headmaster Bakir Jatan, when contacted, said no untoward incident had occurred during the flood and that the water level had gradually improved.

No evacuation order has also been made as of yesterday afternoon while Bomba and Subis District Education office are still monitoring the flood situation at the school.