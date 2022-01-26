Webpage for quarantine of S’wakians, spouses and family members returning from overseas launched

KUCHING (Jan 26): Sarawakians or their spouses and family members who are returning from abroad and transiting in Peninsular Malaysia can now arrange for their mandatory quarantine via the state disaster management committee’s (SDMC) enterHotel webpage.

Applications are to be made through the website, https://sarawakdisastermc.com/eshotel, within four to seven working days prior to departure to Malaysia, SDMC said in its updated Covid-19 standard operating procedure which was effective from yesterday.

This is only applicable for Sarawakians or their spouses and family members who are required to undergo mandatory quarantine at the first point of entry which are KLIA or KLIA2.

For non-Sarawakians, including long-term pass holders, they are required to undergo mandatory quarantine at the first point of entry in Malaysia, which are KLIA or KLIA2, at their own arrangement.

The quarantine period for those who are fully vaccinated and have received their booster dose is five days, while those fully vaccinated without booster is seven days.

Those with partial or incomplete vaccination will be quarantined for 10 days. Those without any vaccination are not allowed to enter Malaysia.

Malaysians and non-Malaysians entering from outside Malaysia will only be allowed to proceed to Sarawak after the completion of their quarantine and they have tested negative on rT-PCR test.

If found positive, they will be isolated and referred to the Ministry of Health.

For the full SOP requirements on enterSarawak, click here: SOP – enterSarawak as of 25 January 2022