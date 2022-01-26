Zulhaidah Suboh made PKR state women chief

MIRI (Jan 26): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibuti women chief Zulhaidah Suboh has been appointed as PKR state women chief during the party’s central women’s leadership meeting on January 22.

Zulhaidah in a press statement thanked the party’s central women chief Fuziah Salleh, who is also the MP for Kuantan, for giving her the trust to shoulder the new responsibility.

She said she would reciprocate the trust by working closely with the party’s women leaders in Sarawak.

“With the support from the PKR state leadership council, we will be able to find the best way to make the party a respected political party and to defend and safeguard the people’s interest while continuing the people’s agenda, especially in Sarawak.”

She hoped the PKR Sarawak women wing will always stand firm in carrying out the party’s struggle for the people’s interest.