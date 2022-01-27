15 take part in Entrepreneur One Stop Centre programme

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): Fifteen entrepreneurs from Sabah signed an offer letter to participate in the Global Entrepreneur One Stop Centre (GLOPEC) programme initiated by Yayasan Sabah Group, in collaboration with Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (TERAJU).

GLOPEC programme is essential in providing opportunities for Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Sabah to enhance their competitiveness and inspire the next generation of Sabahans to be more innovative in their enterprise.

The programme is expected to boost further efforts in empowering Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs in the B40 and M40 groups in Sabah and pave the way for global industrial market opportunities.

According to the director of Yayasan Sabah cum Executive Chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Datuk Seri Gulamhaidar @ Yusof Khan Bahadar, the marketing strategy implemented through the GLOPEC programme will pave the way for GLOPEC entrepreneurs to market their products to the world market.

“The effort to speed up exporting ‘Made in Sabah’ products is expected shortly when export routes are opened to traders.

“Yayasan Sabah Group is committed to assisting SME entrepreneurs in reaching international levels, thereby further boosting development in the state of Sabah in various critical sectors of the economy.

“This is evident through the strategy of producing an introductory video entitled ‘Made in Sabah’ in five languages, namely Malay, English, Mandarin, Arabic, and French, in facilitating the international strategic partners appointed to promote ‘Made in Sabah’ products on the international stage,” he said during the signing ceremony on Thursday.

According to him, there are various criteria and terms and conditions that must be met to be eligible to participate in the programme, and all 15 entrepreneurs have met the requirements and standards.

As such, participants must have their company registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), located on a premises or factory, having one or more certifications (MeSTI, Halal, GMP, HACCP and Certificate of Origin), a Bumiputera, and the materials to produce products must be sourced from Sabah B40s thus ensuring the B40 group does not miss out on the benefits from the programme.

All GLOPEC entrepreneurs can have high-quality products that can expand product marketing in the international market and not just locally.

GLOPEC programme is currently on-going in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherland, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Indonesia and Thailand.

“I urge all GLOPEC entrepreneurs to make the most out of the programme to drive their success.

“The programme is a business opportunity that entrepreneurs cannot afford to pass up and to seize the business opportunities in a market with a yearly trading value of millions of ringgit,” he said.

Furthermore, Gulamhaidar also described the details of the programme as being synonymous with the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan (SMJ plan) led by the Sabah Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor by prioritising the progress and well-being of the people which is also in line with the mission of Yayasan Sabah Group in improving the quality of life of Malaysians in Sabah.

“Thank you to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR), and Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (PKKM), who played an important role in making the event a success,” he said.

Gulamhaidar also expressed his hope that the programme will benefit the Sabah entrepreneurs by helping them upgrade their businesses and increase their income.