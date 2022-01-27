48.8 pct Malaysia’s adult population received Covid-19 booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): A total of 203,943 adults in Malaysia received their Covid-19 booster dose yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of booster doses administered in the country to 11,327,531 or 48.4 per cent of the group.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 22,920,175 or 97.9 per cent of the adult population were fully vaccinated, while 23,197,884 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,784,682 individuals or 88.5 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,865,987 individuals or 91.1 per cent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The daily statistics showed that a total of 208,042 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday involving 1,677 as first dose and 2,422 as second dose, bringing the cumulative total doses of vaccine dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 62,892,195.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s Github portal, 12 Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday with Sabah and Selangor recording three cases each, Johor (two cases) and one case each in Melaka, Pahang, Perak, and Penang. — Bernama