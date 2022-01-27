Abg Jo to launch over RM285 mln Sarawakku Sayang aid package

KUCHING (Jan 27): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to launch the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 8.0 estimated to be worth over RM285 million tomorrow (Jan 28).

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the launch is scheduled to take place at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here at 9.30am.

On Tuesday, Abang Johari said the BKSS 8.0 relief package would help reduce the burden of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said the non-cash special assistance would cover the first six months of this year.

He also described BKSS relief packages as one of the largest provided by a state government in Malaysia.

In a statement for the Special Meeting on the 2022 State Budget in October last year, Abang Johari said his administration had decided to continue with some of the key initiatives of the previous packages under BKSS 8.0 for the first six months of the year, as well as one-off financial assistance.

He said BKSS 8.0 is line with the eight strategic thrusts of the 2022 State Budget.

They are Protecting Lives and Livelihoods, Steering Economic Recovery, Facilitating and Sustaining Business Recovery, Transforming Agriculture and Rural Economies, Developing Human Capital, Accelerating Digital Adoption and Data Utilisation, Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental Sustainability, and Enhancing Government Capacity and Service Delivery.

The GPS government has spent about RM5.3 billion on the BKSS relief packages since March 2020 when the first Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In 2020, BKSS 1.0 totalling RM1.15 billion was launched on March 23, followed by BKSS 2.0 (RM1.1 billion) on April 10, BKSS 3.0 (RM300 million) on May 8, and BKSS 4.0 (RM104 million) on Oct 23.

Last year, BKSS 5.0 (RM405 million) was launched on Jan 21, followed by BKSS 6.0 (RM1.4 billion) on May 28, and BKSS 7.0 worth (RM800 million) on Aug 4.