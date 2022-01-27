African Swine Fever: Pork sold at Sibu markets safe to eat, says Dr Wong

SIBU (Jan 27): Pork sold at markets here are safe for consumption, assured Sibu Livestock Association technical adviser Dr Francis Wong.

He said pigs from all 13 farms in Sibu Division were required to undergo RT-PCR test conducted by Sarawak Veterinary Department before being sent to the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) abattoir for slaughter.

“As such, members of the public are assured that pork sold in Sibu Division are safe for consumption,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

It is learned that demand for pork has dropped by more than 50 per cent following reports of mass death of pigs belonging to farmers in Durin due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

However, despite assurance from the relevant government agencies that the consumption of pork is safe, the people here are still skeptical over its safety.

Wong said about 200 pigs were slaughtered each day now to meet the demand, about 20 per cent less compared to the peak period when they could easily slaughter about 300 pigs per day.

But with the Chinese New Year celebration approaching, Wong expects the demand to pick up.

Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang was previously reported saying that no ASF case had been detected at commercial pig farms, villages and abattoirs here.

He said this was based on the results from the RT-PCR tests done by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak.