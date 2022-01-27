After users complain of unexplained deductions, CIMB says some accounts affected by ‘processing error’

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Some CIMB customers’ accounts have been suspended due to a processing error, the bank explained today.

The bank said the error led to an unspecified number of customers encountering duplicate transactions.

“We have noted a processing error which has led to a small number of customers receiving duplicate credits in their accounts.

“We are reaching out to these customers to ensure a fair and managed resolution. Impacted customers can also call us at 03-2295 6188 for further clarification and discussion,” CIMB was quoted as saying in a New Straits Times report.

Since this morning, some of the bank’s customers have been using social media to complain that their accounts have been inexplicably frozen, preventing several from accessing their money.

Some said they received notifications of deductions of up to tens of thousands, causing them to panic over the possibility that their savings were being drained by hackers.

Some posted text notifications they received from CIMB informing them their accounts were being debited due to “erroneous duplicate credits from year 2021.”

The bank said the processing error involved its “Money Send” service, which led to the duplication of fund transfers to their account.

More than 10,000 accounts were said to be affected by this glitch.

CIMB on its Facebook page posted guidelines on protecting user accounts on January 24.

The bank urged customers to change their passwords periodically, safeguard personal information and to check their transactions regularly so they do not fall victim to scams.

The post has been bombarded with messages since yesterday when the glitch started to appear. – Malay Mail