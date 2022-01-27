Baru praises Federal Court’s decision on revoking unilateral conversion of 5 children

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Federal Court’s decision to deny leave for the Selangor Islamic Religious Council’s (Mais) appeal to reinstate the Islamic conversion of five children has been hailed as “correct and fair” by Baru Bian.

He welcomed the ruling, which stopped Mais from appealing against the Court of Appeals’ decision to grant the mother’s application to revoke the conversion of her five children to Islam, which was made unilaterally by her former husband.

“The unilateral conversion of children without the knowledge and or consent by the non-converted parent violates the constitutional rights to equality of that parent and the rights of the child under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) to which Malaysia is a signatory,” Baru said in a statement today.

The Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman said these conversions had caused immense suffering and expense to many families in the past.

He hoped with this Federal Court decision, the religious authorities will respect the rights of the non-converting parent and of the child.

He opined it was unfortunate the proposed Section 88A in the 2017 amendment to the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 to put a stop to unilateral conversions of minor children to Islam was pulled from the Bill that was eventually tabled and passed in Parliament.

He said the proposed new section would have made it clear that both parents in a civil marriage must agree to the conversion of a minor into Islam.

“The section would have provided that the child will remain in the religion practised by the parents at the time the marriage was registered, and may choose his own religion on reaching the age of 18.

“It is disappointing that the authorities caved in to pressure from PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) and several Muslim groups, and removed this section,” he added.

Baru pointed out that the Federal Court’s decision yesterday emphasised that the term ‘a parent’ should be interpreted to mean both parents by virtue of the Federal Constitution’s Eleventh Schedule, which states that words in the singular (for example, parent) should be interpreted to include the plural (for example, parents), and vice versa.

According to him, it is only fair and just that in such an important issue, both parents must have a say.

“This will ensure that harmonious relationships amongst all will prevail at the end of the day. The judge followed the Federal Court in Indira Gandhi’s case which had held that it was unlawful for a parent to unilaterally convert the children to Islam without seeking the other parent’s consent.

“It is said that there is no compulsion in religion, and this decision is a reflection of that tenet,” Baru added.

Yesterday, the Federal Court in Putrajaya rejected Mais’s bid to restore the conversion of the five children to Islam, which was carried out unilaterally by the father.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimum Tuan Mat denied the religious authority’s leave to appeal after hearing submissions from Mais lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla and Toh Lee Khim – the lawyer for the children’s mother.