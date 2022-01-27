Cops to patrol near BDC Recycling Centre following video of ruckus on Facebook

KUCHING (Jan 27): The police will be patrolling the area near the BDC Recycling Centre in front of the BDC Everrise carpark following a ruckus there last night (Jan 26), said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

“As for the incident that happened last night where a member of the public was hurt by the scavengers or rag pickers, the police have agreed to assist to patrol the site,” Wee told The Borneo Post today.

Video of the incident was posted on Facebook and circulating online, where a group of people were seen rushing to grab hold of items that were about to be given away by people prior to the ruckus.

Prior to that, the group were seen camping outside of the recycling centre, waiting for people giving away items to be recycled or donated.

Wee said the BDC Recycling Centre is currently managed by Persatuan Pencinta Kitar Semula Taman BDC and the operating hours are from 6am to 6pm.

He advised the public not to go and throw recycled items after 6pm or at night.

The roll-on-roll-off (RoRo) bin placed at the area is only for disposing of bulk waste during this festive season, and not for disposing off the recycled items, he added.