Cops to use tracking devices in ‘Op Selamat ke-17’

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Sarawak Police will be deploying tools and strict enforcement, including ‘in-car radar’ services, to keep the roads safe for everyone, during the ‘Op Selamat ke-17’ in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said it would be the first time that the tracking devices are used, and the embracing of new technology is in line with the traffic investigation and enforcement department’s new method to catch traffic offenders.

“These tools include ‘in-car radar’ devices used for speed detection and Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) that will detect traffic offenders that have outstanding summonses, traffic offence arrest warrants and stolen vehicles.

“This time round in conjunction with the Chinese New Year from January 28 to February 6 during Op Selamat ke-17’, these devices will focus on major cities like Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri,” he said at the press conference after launching ‘Op Selamat ke-17’ at Farley Mall here, yesterday.

He added to date Sarawak police has five units of ‘in car radar’ across the state that will be deployed in major cities during the ‘Op Selamat ke-17’.

“The effectiveness of this (in-car radar) technology has been successfully proven by Bukit Aman. We will be able to detect vehicles with criminal records, outstanding summonses and other traffic offences and action will be taken immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the continuous traffic congestions occurring around Kota Samarahan area, Aidi said police personnel from the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department will continue to be deployed at five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

According to him, the assigned police personnel are from the Kota Samarahan District police headquarters and Kuching District police headquarters.

He said the aim was to ensure vehicles move smoothly, especially during peak hours, namely in the morning and evening.

“As of now, we will continue to place our personnel to control the traffic movements at the five roundabouts especially during the peak hours.

“We will continue to control this traffic until the system developed by the state government can be implemented,” he said.

It is learned that the congestion in the five roundabouts is due to the number of vehicles heading in the same direction, namely heading from Kota Samarahan to Kuching in the morning and Kuching to Kota Samarahan in the afternoon.

The government’s long-term plan is to set up traffic lights at each of the roundabouts.

Aidi urged motorists using the route to cooperate by following the instructions from the traffic officers on duty to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.