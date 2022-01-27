Covid-19: Malaysia adds another 12 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): The Health Ministry has recorded another 12 deaths due to Covid-19 as of 11.59pm yesterday, including two people who died before being brought to the hospital.

This brings the death toll from the disease here to 31,930.

Based on the information provided by the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, Sabah and Selangor recorded the highest number of new deaths with three cases each.

The remaining deaths were reported in Johor (two), Melaka (one), Pahang (one), Perak (one), and Penang (one).

An average of 19 Covid-19 deaths were reported daily in the last 30 days compared to the seven-day average of 14, which indicates a downtrend.

To date, 732 Covid-19 deaths have been reported this month.

Yesterday, new Covid-19 cases hovered around the 5,000-mark ceiling after logging 4,744 new infections.

The latest figure represents an increase of 678 cases from the 4,066 new infections recorded on Tuesday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,844,969. — Malay Mail