Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate rises to 43.5 pct

KUCHING (Jan 27): The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 in Sarawak went up to 43.5 per cent yesterday.

It was 40.3 per cent on Tuesday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) table shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the sixth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 54.4 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan recorded the highest ICU bed usage rate at 72.8 per cent followed by the Klang Valley (66.3 per cent), Perak (62.7 per cent), Melaka (62 per cent), and Johor (61.6 per cent).

Other states and territories that had ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate included Sabah (50.3 per cent), Penang (46.8 per cent), Terengganu (44.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (42.1 per cent), Labuan (41.7 per cent), Kedah (41.1 per cent), and Pahang (37.3 per cent).

Perlis had the lowest ICU bed usage for Covid-19 at just 31.6 per cent.