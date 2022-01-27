Covid-19: Three new school clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 27): Sabah recorded 342 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and three new school clusters.

State Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Masidi Manjun said the three clusters were in Tuaran (Kluster Jalan Kiulu), Lahad Datu (Kluster Jalan Terusan) and Keningau (Kluster Puri Seberang).

“The case index for Kluster Jalan Kiulu is a 14-year-old student from SMK Tun Fuad who started having symptoms on Jan 17 and tested positive after screening in a nearby clinic. Close contact screening was then conducted and found 14 more people positive with Covid-19.

“The cause of the infection and spread is still under investigation but the State Health Department made an initial conclusion that it was due to mixing in the hostel.

“The case index for Kluster Puri Seberang Keningau is an 18-year-old female student of SMK Keningau 1. She started having symptoms on Jan 20 but only informed the school on Jan 26.

“The school then conducted a self-test on several more students and 18 students tested positive. Following the incident, RT PCR detection test was conducted and found 19 positive students,” he said.

Kluster Jalan Terusan in Lahad Datu was detected through a Form 1 student of SMK Terusan Dormitory (index case) after RTK Ag tested positive on Jan 23.

The 13-year-old was experiencing symptoms on Jan 20 and informed the school.

Close contact screening was then conducted and the cumulative number of positive cases so far are 10 people.

All the positive students were in Categories 1 and 2 and had been treated accordingly.

To date, a total of nine educational institution clusters have been reported in the state.

Meanwhile, from the 336 cases in Sabah on Jan 27, 342 are under Category 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and four in Category 4.