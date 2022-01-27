Thursday, January 27
Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases shoot up to 5,439 today

People are seen wearing face masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 30, 2021. — Photo by Firdaus Latif/Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): New Covid-19 cases in the country crossed the 5,000-mark today, logging 5,439 new infections.

This is the first time since December 9, 2021 — when the country recorded 5,058 cases — that the daily Covid-19 cases have been over the 5,000-mark.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s numbers bring the total number of cases to 2,850,048.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is expected to rise.

He said the situation, however, will be under control as the country has a high vaccination rate.

MORE TO COME

