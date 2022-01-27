No shortage of eggs in Kuching, issues in Miri resolved, says ministry

KUCHING (Jan 27): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has pledged that there is no shortage of eggs here despite the high demand due to Chinese New Year (CNY).

State director Datuk Stanley Tan said this in response to fears Kuching would run out of supplies after Miri experienced issues recently.

“However, we will continue with our surveillance, especially on the possibility of profiteering. After we have done some monitoring and the feedback we have gotten, there is no issue that eggs will be running out in Kuching. Even the issue in Miri also has been settled,” he said.

Tan said ministry personnel have gone to Medan Niaga Satok and no trader complained about a shortage of supply.

“KPDNHEP Sarawak through our enforcement officers are on the ground to ensure that supply of eggs and other essential items will be sufficient,” he said, while urging the people not to resort to panic buying.

Tan said those attempting to profit illegally by selling eggs above the ceiling price would be issued a compound of RM300 on the spot.

He pointed out the retail ceiling price for a Grade A egg during the Chinese New Year price control scheme from Jan 1 to Feb 4 is 45 sen, while for Grade B it is 43 sen and for Grade C it is 41 sen.

Members of the public can lodge complaints of any wrongdoing in regard to consumerism at e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or via 082-466052 (KPDNHEP Kuching operations room), or by WhatsApp on 019-2794317 (consumer complaints).