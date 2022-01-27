Omicron: Khairy urges public to work together to fight pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): The public needs to work together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with community empowerment amid the beginning of the Omicron variant wave in the country, says Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy in his Twitter account today said no lockdown or heavy compounds would be imposed, instead the people needed to focus on their own behaviour.

“Wear masks esp in crowded areas. #TRIIS. Get boosted. Support #PICKids,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Khairy said the Omicron wave has begun in Malaysia and the number of Covid-19 cases in the country was expected to rise.

“The situation, however, will be under control as the country has a high vaccination rate,” he added.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of covid-19 cases reported today was 5,439, bringing the cumulative number to 2,850,408, up from the 4,744 cases recorded yesterday. – Bernama