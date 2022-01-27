Penguang suggests reservoirs as solution for Marudi floods

MIRI (Jan 27): The relevant authorities have been called on to consider constructing reservoirs as a long-term solution measure to help reduce floods in Marudi due the Baram River bursting its banks.

Public Health, Housing and Local Government Assistant Minister I Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said this would significantly help to control the amount of water upstream in future.

“In the long run, we need to create reservoirs as it is actually one of the ways to control floods because we can control the amount of water that comes out from upstream.

“I also request the relevant authorities to look into the root causes of the frequent flooding in the Baram River Basin, which occurred five times last year, affecting very badly all the settlements along the major rivers – Batang Baram, Batang Tinjar, and Batang Tutoh,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to him, the relevant authorities need to conduct a master plan study and come up with holistic and long-term solutions to resolve the flooding, which has negatively impacted the livelihoods of Baram folk.

Separately, Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said three personnel from Marudi fire station were deployed to several locations to monitor the overall flood situation in the district this morning (Jan 27).

“Intermittent rain last night had caused the overflow of rainwater, which contributed to the rise in water levels in several low-lying locations, including (Chop) Lee Hong Supermarket and Jalan Nakhoda, which were flooded since yesterday (Jan 26).

“Given the water level of Sungai Baram overflowing the banks, rain and receding water from upstream will definitely add to the floodwater level in Marudi,” Law said.

He said residents in several flood affected areas including Kampung Narum, Kampung Baru, Kampung Ridan, Kampung Dagang, Marudi town, and Kampung Padang Kerbau have been busy moving items to higher ground.

As of the time of writing, several Baram schools were still inundated by flood waters including SK Kuala Tutoh, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, SK Long Panai, SK Long Ikang, SK Kuala Bok, SK Long Bemang, SK Benawa, SK Long Teru, and SMK Tutoh Apoh.

According to Law, the Baram District Education Office had however reported that only SK Kuala Bok was not operating as usual today.

He added there have been no evacuations as conditions are still under control.

A check by The Borneo Post found several low-lying areas were flooded including the roads in front of Chop Lee Hong Supermarket, New Alisan Hotel, and Mayland Hotel.

Kampung Dagang and Kampung Narum, located by the banks of the Baram River, were also flooded, however the roads leading to the villages were still passable.