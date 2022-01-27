Prisoners allowed visitors for Chinese New Year, says Prisons Dept

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 27): Families of prison inmates will be allowed to visit them from February 3 to 7 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations.

The Prisons Department in a statement today said the visits can be held through two options, namely face-to-face (intercom) for visitors who have been fully vaccinated and via video call.

“An inmate will only be allowed to receive one visit from family members and prison visits are only allowed to visitors who make an appointment only.

“There are three methods of making an appointment which is through the i-Visit system available on the Prisons Department website at www.prison.gov.my, via telephone, or by writing an email or letter to the institution,” said the statement.

It said that the prison involved would set the date and meeting session after the booking is made, and each session would be limited to 30 minutes, which could vary based on the situation at the prison.

According to the statement, only two visitors were allowed among family members who had been identified by the prison while permission for visitors over the age of 60 would only be granted if they were in good health and without symptoms.

Visitors are required to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures of Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan during their visit while only virtual meetings would be allowed for prisons located in areas that had not reached Phase Four.

The public may contact the relevant prison institutions for more information, and their contact details are available on www.prison.gov.my. – Bernama